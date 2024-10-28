Junction and Breakwater Trail Closure

Locals must avoid a popular trail so crews can begin necessary sidewalk work.

 Alyssa Baker

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- One popular trail will be out of commission for some time in Delaware. According to the Cape Henlopen State Park, the Junction and Breakwater Trail is closed at Holland Glade Road. Officials say this is so as crews work on sidewalk improvements along the road. The temporary closure could enhance pedestrian access and safety in the area.

Cape Henlopen State Park expects the closure to last seven to 10 days, pending weather and construction conditions. Trail users are advised to plan alternative routes until the improvements are completed.

