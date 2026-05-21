Delaware voting

Delaware is a closed primary state, meaning voters must be registered as Democrats or Republicans to participate in their party’s primary election.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Department of Elections is reminding voters that Friday, May 29 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to change political party affiliation ahead of the Sept. 15 primary election.

Delaware is a closed primary state, meaning voters must be registered as Democrats or Republicans to participate in their party’s primary election. Voters currently registered with another party or as unaffiliated who want to vote in a party primary must submit a party change by the deadline.

According to the Department of Elections, voters can change party affiliation online through the state’s iVote system, by mail or in person at county election offices.

Department offices in each county will also stay open until 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, to accommodate in-person party changes.

Slew of bills regarding elections moving through General Assembly 

The deadline comes as Delaware lawmakers consider several election-related bills that could change how future primaries are conducted.

One proposal introduced by Republican Rep. Michael Smith would allow unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections. Delaware is one of the few remaining states with closed primaries, and supporters of the bill say opening primaries could give roughly 200,000 unaffiliated voters a voice in candidate selection.

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Other legislation under consideration would move Delaware’s primary election date to align more closely with presidential primaries. Delaware's primary is currently the second Tuesday of September. A bill would move the primary up to April.

Additional proposals would expand early voting opportunities, require primaries for special elections and establish updated recount procedures.

Lawmakers have until the end of June to act on the measures before preparations continue for upcoming elections.

How to change your affiliation 

Voters can change party affiliation by:

  • Completing the process online at ivote.de.gov

  • Downloading and mailing a voter registration form from de.gov/vrapp

  • Requesting a form by mail or email from the Department of Elections

  • Visiting a county elections office during business hours

The Sussex County Department of Elections office is located at 119 N. Race St. in Georgetown.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

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