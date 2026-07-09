EASTON, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration begins construction to add sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and median landscaping on Route 50 in Easton.
The state highway administration says project construction will cost about $9.9 million to improve safety and access along the 1.7-mile stretch of Route 50.
Expected to be completed in fall 2027, the project will include the following:
- New sidewalks along both sides of Route 50 between Dover Road and Matthewstown Road.
- New signalized pedestrian crossings at intersections 328 and 331.
- Extension of Route 50 turn lanes at Dustmans Lane and 331.
- Construction of raised medians.
- Construction of channelizing islands along Route 50 at Hawkes Hill Road and High Street Road.
- Draining improvements.
- Reconstruction of Route 50 and 331 traffic signals.
- Median channelization to restrict left turns from Lomax Street westbound to Route 50.
Contractor Brawner Builders of Hunt Valley will construct these improvements and the state highway administration says people should anticipate lane shifts, single-lane closures and flaggers during the project.
To minimize traffic, the major work may be performed overnight and work details will be shared throughout construction on the project portal page. The state highway administration asks drivers to stay alert and be aware of speed limit reductions and changed driving patterns.