Giant Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - A 67-year-old woman from Millsboro was hurt in a parking lot crash outside the Giant grocery store on Plaza Drive on Jan. 14.

The crash happened at about 11:39 a.m. as the pedestrian was walking westbound in the lot, leaving the store. Delaware State Police say a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 72-year-old woman from Harbeson, was traveling eastbound near the store’s entrance. The investigation revealed that while the pedestrian was walking she was hit by the front of the Rogue.

The woman walking sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Rogue was not hurt but was cited for inattentive driving, according to DSP.

