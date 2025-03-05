MILFORD, Del. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying another driver following a crash on Bay Road, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers responded to 793 Bay Road in Milford around 1 p.m. on March 4 for a reported crash. Investigators determined that a 50-year-old Milford man was driving south in a Honda Element when 45-year-old Jason Boyd of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, began tailgating him in a Chevrolet Silverado. According to police, the Milford man then abruptly applied his brakes, causing Boyd's truck to crash into the rear of the Honda.
Both drivers pulled into the parking lot of I.G. Burton to assess the damage. As the Milford man exited his car and approached Boyd’s truck, troopers say Boyd allegedly used pepper spray on him before troopers arrived. Emergency Medical Services treated the 50-year-old for minor injuries at the scene.
Troopers took Boyd into custody and found a canister of pepper spray inside his truck. They also discovered that his truck’s registration was expired. Boyd was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with second-degree assault with a disabling chemical spray, a felony, and expired registration. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $2,525 unsecured bond.
The Milford driver was also cited for reckless driving.
Delaware State Police urge drivers to remain patient and avoid aggressive driving behaviors like tailgating and brake-checking, which can escalate minor traffic disputes into dangerous encounters. If involved in a crash, authorities recommend staying in your vehicle when possible and contacting law enforcement.