OCEAN CITY, Md. - People who live in Ocean City are expressing strong opposition to a new proposal for offshore wind turbines that could be built just three miles off the coast.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) hosted a public meeting where community members voiced their concerns about the potential impact on tourism and local aesthetics.
Lynn and Paul Ott, who live in Ocean City, fear the turbines could deter vacationers. "A lot of people come in here during the summer months, and if they have to look at these things, they may not come here for their summer vacation," Lynn said.
On there other side, some locals, like property owner Charles Fuller, believe the concerns are overstated. "I can't see why anybody is upset about it. You hardly see them," Fuller said.