Ocean City Wind Farms

More wind turbines just three miles off the coast of Ocean City have been in discussion.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - People who live in Ocean City are expressing strong opposition to a new proposal for offshore wind turbines that could be built just three miles off the coast.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) hosted a public meeting where community members voiced their concerns about the potential impact on tourism and local aesthetics.

Lynn and Paul Ott, who live in Ocean City, fear the turbines could deter vacationers. "A lot of people come in here during the summer months, and if they have to look at these things, they may not come here for their summer vacation," Lynn said.

On there other side, some locals, like property owner Charles Fuller, believe the concerns are overstated. "I can't see why anybody is upset about it. You hardly see them," Fuller said.

With over 180 participants in the Zoom meeting, a clear majority urged to dismiss this plan and keep their beaches and views clear.

For more on this story click on the stories below:

Second lawsuit brought against Maryland offshore wind project.

Key permit for offshore winds project moves forward.

Fenwick Island council votes to join Ocean City in offshore wind lawsuit.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you