SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As of this afternoon, Mexico and Canada's tariffs have been delayed by 30 days. However, people on the coast are still asking what tariffs will mean for them and their families.
On Saturday, Feb.1, President Trump announced 25% tariffs targeted towards Mexico and Canada.
A tariff is a tax imposed by the government on imports or exports of goods. It can also be a form of regulation of foreign trade and policy that taxes foreign products to encourage people to utilize domestic goods.
Andrew Caruso stopped by Redners in Georgetown and says it's frustrating that the American people will be the ones to taking a financial hit.
"I have people in my family who are on fixed incomes who can't afford these high prices. It just doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon," said Caruso.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mexico provided 64 percent of U.S. vegetable imports and 46 percent of U.S. fruit and nut imports in 2021. According to the USDA, Mexico is the leading supplier of imported tomatoes, avocados, raspberries, bell peppers and strawberries.
The USDA says almost all of Mexican horticultural exports, including 90 percent of Mexican fruit exports and 95 percent of vegetable exports, goes to the U.S.
The price of produce isn't the only thing that can go up. Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, says that the price of alcohol like beer and whiskey will likely increase too.
Carol Garner, manager at R&L Liquors in Lewes says she's seen a slight uptick in prices already.
"I'm not really worried about it yet. Maybe down the road, something will happen. I know that Corona went up a little bit, but I don't attribute it to the tariffs either. I think it was just a price increase," said Garner.
Mexico's tariffs were delayed Monday morning after Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum announced she would ramp up security at the southern border.
By Monday afternoon, tariffs were delayed for Canada after President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau had a "good" phone call. Trudeau shared he would push ahead with its $1 billion Canadian dollar border reinforcement plan and deploy additional technology and staff.