Perdue family donates $1 million to support new Wicomico County Library

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico Public Library announced it has received a $1 million donation from the Perdue family and the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation to support construction of the new Paul S. Sarbanes Library on Schumaker Pond.
The gift will create the Perdue Family Knowledge Center, the central hub of the new facility where the library’s main collections will be housed and circulated. The donation reflects the what the Perdue family said is a long tradition of supporting community institutions and libraries.
“This project embodies the core values our family and company hold dear,” said Jim Perdue, chair of Perdue Farms, noting that access to information and education strengthens entire communities.
Library officials said the contribution provided the final boost needed for the Building Our Library Together capital campaign to reach its construction goal ahead of the library’s planned Summer 2027 opening.