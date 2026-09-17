DELMARVA- Perdue Farms is donating seven truckloads of protein to food banks across several states as part of its efforts to address hunger during Hunger Action Month.
The Salisbury-based food company said the donations are equivalent to about 181,000 meals and will go to food banks in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky.
- Food Bank of Delaware in Milford
- FoodBank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in Norfolk, Virginia
- Maryland Food Bank in Baltimore
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
- Harvest Hope Food Bank in Florence, South Carolina
- Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown, Kentucky
Perdue also announced additional efforts planned for the fall, including partnerships intended to generate meals and support food banks.
One of those programs is Rushing to Fight Hunger, a partnership involving Perdue, the Baltimore Ravens and Maryland Food Bank. During the Ravens' season, Perdue will donate 1,300 meals to Maryland families facing hunger for every 100 rushing yards the team records.
Perdue also recently completed its 15th annual Strike Out Hunger Challenge with the Delmarva Shorebirds and three regional food banks. The company said the 2026 campaign generated a record 1.5 million meal equivalents across Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.
The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the company's charitable giving partner, is also providing nearly $80,000 in grants this month to nonprofit programs addressing food insecurity on Delmarva and in the Carolinas.
The grants include $28,000 for the Salvation Army in Salisbury to purchase food and kitchen equipment, $25,500 for the Full Plate Project in Chesapeake, Virginia, for refrigeration and freezer equipment, $20,000 for the Food Bank of the Albemarle to support rural feeding programs in Bertie County, North Carolina, and $6,000 for Zion Community Outreach to support meal programs in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
“As a food company, we have a unique responsibility and opportunity to help address food insecurity in the communities we call home,” said Kevin McAdams, chief executive officer of Perdue Farms.
Perdue said its hunger relief work extends beyond September through ongoing food donations, charitable giving, community partnerships and employee involvement.
The company said its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach reflects a longstanding focus on community support and builds on Perdue's more than century-long history.