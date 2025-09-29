Perdue to donate truckload of chicken to Food Bank of Delaware

MILFORD, Del. — Perdue Farms plans to deliver a truckload of chicken to the Food Bank of Delaware as part of its “Fill the Food Gap” program.
The company said the donation, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m., is part of Hunger Action Month efforts to address food insecurity across the state and the country.
According to the Food Bank of Delaware, staff and volunteers will help unload the tractor trailer at its Milford facility. Local pantry partners will be on site to pick up the chicken for distribution in their communities.
The event will take place outside the Food Bank’s building at 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd., near the loading docks.