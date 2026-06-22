This article has been updated to include more information on the amendment to House Bill 131.
DELWARE- A bill that would prohibit Delaware retail pet stores from selling dogs and cats is awaiting action from Gov. Matt Meyer (D) after passing the General Assembly on June 18.
House Bill 131, would amend Delaware law relating to pet stores and animal welfare. The legislation is designed to promote the humane treatment of animals and prevent animal cruelty by barring retail pet stores from selling dogs or cats.
Under the proposal, pet stores would still be allowed to work with animal shelters and rescue organizations by providing space to showcase dogs and cats available for adoption.
An amendment to the bill will also now grandfather in two stores in Delaware that do sell dogs. Those stores are Puppies R Us in Bridgeville and Back to Nature in New Castle. These stores have maintained a retail dog outlet license for one year, and the bill requires pet stores obtain their animals from breeders and brokers that have certain U.S. Department of Agriculture licenses and have not violated certain laws. The names of the suppliers will be posted on an Office of Animal Welfare website.
The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare would be responsible for enforcing the law. Retailers that violate the prohibition could face civil penalties of up to $500 for each prohibited sale.
According to the bill's synopsis, the measure would take effect six months after it is enacted into law.