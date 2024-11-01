DELAWARE- After Delaware State Fire Marshal John W. Rudd imposed a temporary statewide ban on fireworks due to severe drought conditions, animal advocacy group PETA is urging the state to take it further by making the ban permanent.
Citing the impact of fireworks on animals, veterans, and the environment, PETA sent a letter to Rudd advocating for a year-round prohibition on fireworks displays.
According to PETA, fireworks not only pose fire hazards but also cause panic among animals and noise-sensitive individuals.
The organization reports that fireworks often lead to frightened pets escaping enclosures, wild animals fleeing onto roadways, and birds abandoning their nests. Fireworks have also been responsible for house fires in Delaware, including a significant incident last July in Camden that displaced a family and their pets, according to PETA.
“The booms and blasts of fireworks sound like World War III to animals, who panic and are often injured or even killed as they try to escape some horror they don’t understand,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA is urging Delaware to put a permanent kibosh on fireworks and ensure that festivities leave the most vulnerable among us in peace.”
Some people with pets in Sussex County, like Gloria Skiba, aren't worried.
"Fireworks are awesome. How is that affecting anyone that's inside their house and not enjoying them? I wouldn't put my dog in that position. She would be in the house and she would hear the fireworks and she would make her opinion by barking but it's not hurting her physically," said Skiba.
Skiba says she believes banning fireworks is wrong.
"It's twice a year." said Skiba. "We need to have some kind of enjoyment."
CoastTV also spoke with two veterans that said they understand how fireworks can trigger PTSD and that they've seen that happened, but they believe banning all fireworks is too extreme and infringes on the freedoms they fought for, as well as impacts the celebration of American holidays.
In its letter, PETA also noted Massachusetts as an example of a state that has adopted alternative celebrations. The group suggests Delaware could follow suit, promoting quieter, environmentally friendly festivities.
Here is the full letter:
October 31, 2024
John W. Rudd
State Fire Marshal for Delaware
Dear Chief Rudd,
I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters globally, including thousands across Delaware—ahead of this year’s Diwali celebrations with a request that we hope will spark your interest: We deeply appreciate that due to the historic drought, you have implemented a statewide burn restriction and ban on fireworks. We respectfully request that you make the fireworks ban permanent. As an Indian American woman, I know that Diwali is a beautiful, joyous festival that can easily be enjoyed without the hazards associated with setting off fireworks, as can all other festivals, including the Fourth of July.
Packed with gunpowder, heavy metals, and other toxins, fireworks release particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitric oxide, which can degrade air quality, disrupt the growth of trees and other plants, alter nutrients in the soil, and increase water acidity. Fireworks also release smoke and chemicals that are harmful to the respiratory systems of all species, including those of humans. Even short-term exposure to smoke from fireworks has been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmias in people with heart disease. And as you know, fireworks have caused multiple house fires across Delaware in recent years.
In addition to being harmful to the environment, fireworks sound like an all-out war to noise-sensitive individuals—including dogs, cats, wildlife, and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder—and their use has devastating consequences. Terrified dogs often climb, break, or dig their way out of wherever they are as they frantically try to escape from the chaos, resulting in increased intake at animal shelters and further straining community resources.
By making this change, Delaware would set a wise, positive example for other states to follow. Massachusetts is already embracing alternative celebrations statewide, and we hope you’ll join this forward-thinking state by embracing fireworks-free festivities such as Diwali that are considerate of humans, other animals—both domestic and wild—and the planet.
Thank you for your attention. We look forward to hearing from you.
Very truly yours,
Sneha Swaroop
Science Policy Advisor