SEAFORD -An ongoing phone and internet outage has prompted Seaford School District officials to close schools on Wednesday, Nov. 18, citing concerns about communication, safety and essential daily operations.
School leaders announced the decision Wednesday morning, explaining that internet access is necessary for more than classroom instruction.
“While there was a time that schools didn’t rely on Internet access, we use it for many daily functions separate from instruction such as monitoring attendance, regulating heating and cooling, and medical reporting,” the announcement said.