CENTREVILLE, Md. - Pigeon lovers flocked to Centreville on Saturday for the Delmarva Pigeon Club Show, an event celebrating the unique bond between birds and their caretakers.
Founded in 1980, the Delmarva Pigeon Club hosts three shows annually across the peninsula. About 50 attendees gathered for the latest event, where club members showcased a variety of breeds and shared their passion for pigeons.
"It’s a great, fun hobby," said Melinda Jackson, a member of the Delmarva Pigeon Club. "Along with seeing the different birds, it’s the people. You meet so many different people from all walks of life. It’s the one common thing we all enjoy—the birds."
Jackson noted that while interest in pigeons has waned over the years, the club is dedicated to keeping the tradition alive and educating the public about these often-misunderstood creatures.
The event highlighted fascinating facts about pigeons, including that there are more than 300 breeds. Pigeons have been domesticated for thousands of years, historically serving as a source of food and a means to deliver messages.
"They’re very clean birds with an excellent memory," Jackson said. "They mate for life, raise their young, and the fastest pigeon has been clocked at over 90 miles per hour."
While pigeons have largely lost their historical roles, enthusiasts like Jackson hope to shine a light on their positive qualities and foster a deeper appreciation for the birds within the community.