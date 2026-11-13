WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A 38-year-old Pittsville man has been charged with arson after investigators determined a fire at the home of a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy was intentionally set.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Andrew Lee Ransley, 38, faces charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning and five counts of animal cruelty.
Firefighters from the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments had responded to the house fire in the 35000 block of Wango Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
According to the state fire marshal's office, crews brought the one-alarm fire under control within 10 minutes. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home and its contents.
Investigators determined the home belonged to a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who serves as a K-9 handler. Deputy state fire marshals investigated the origin and cause of the fire and determined it was intentionally set.
During the investigation, authorities identified Ransley, a neighbor of the deputy, as a suspect. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Ransley's residence. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged.
The state fire marshal's office said one of the five animal cruelty charges involved the deputy's K-9. No K-9s were injured in the fire, but three occupants of the home were displaced.
"This was a deliberate act that put lives and property at risk, and I commend our investigators and law enforcement partners for their quick response and thorough investigation," said State Fire Marshal Caroll H. Spriggs II. "Their combined efforts helped bring this investigation to a swift conclusion."
The investigation involved the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, Criminal Enforcement Division and Special Tactical Assault Team Element, along with the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office.
Ransley is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.