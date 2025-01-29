According to NBC News, a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport.
A source familiar with the situation said one or both of the aircraft may have fallen into the Potomac River.
A search-and-rescue operation is currently underway to locate the aircraft, authorities said.
The U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, which was involved in the crash, was confirmed by both a defense official and an Army official.
At this time, there is no indication of any criminal activity or terrorism related to the incident, a senior FBI official with the Washington field office stated. The FBI is prepared to assist in the ongoing investigation, the official added.