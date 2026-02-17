Plane

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Fire Company and Georgetown EMS/Station 93 responded to an aircraft emergency Tuesday afternoon at Delaware Coastal Airport after a plane skidded off the runway and into a ditch.

Firefighters and emergency crews were called to the airport around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 17. When they arrived, responders found the aircraft off the runway and in a ditch, according to Georgetown Fire Company.

There were people on the plane, but no one was hurt during the aircraft emergency. Additional details about the aircraft and what led to the runway departure are being investigated by the airport.

Delaware Coastal Airport is located just outside Georgetown and serves private and corporate aircraft in Sussex County.

