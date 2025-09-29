MILFORD, Del.- The City of Milford Electric Department announced a planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., as crews complete upgrades to improve the reliability and safety of the city’s electric infrastructure.
According to the city, the outage will affect several locations, including West Shores Development, BayHealth PAM Rehabilitation Center, Windward Grove Development (formerly Wickersham), Nemours Children’s Health Facility and the Southeast Water Tower.
The city expects the interruption to last approximately eight hours. People who live in the impacted areas are encouraged to prepare in advance by charging electronic devices, having flashlights with batteries available and planning for food and medical needs.
For food safety, the city recommends keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer can keep food frozen for up to 48 hours if unopened. Locals are advised to use coolers with ice for essential items and to prepare meals that don’t require heating or refrigeration.
Those with medical needs should arrange for backup power or alternative accommodations if they rely on electrically powered devices. Healthcare providers can offer additional guidance for specific situations.
The city added that weather or safety concerns could reschedule the outage, and notice will be provided in advance if changes are necessary.