Milford planned power outage

The city expects the interruption to last approximately eight hours.

MILFORD, Del.- The City of Milford Electric Department announced a planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., as crews complete upgrades to improve the reliability and safety of the city’s electric infrastructure.

According to the city, the outage will affect several locations, including West Shores Development, BayHealth PAM Rehabilitation Center, Windward Grove Development (formerly Wickersham), Nemours Children’s Health Facility and the Southeast Water Tower.

The city expects the interruption to last approximately eight hours. People who live in the impacted areas are encouraged to prepare in advance by charging electronic devices, having flashlights with batteries available and planning for food and medical needs.

For food safety, the city recommends keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer can keep food frozen for up to 48 hours if unopened. Locals are advised to use coolers with ice for essential items and to prepare meals that don’t require heating or refrigeration.

Those with medical needs should arrange for backup power or alternative accommodations if they rely on electrically powered devices. Healthcare providers can offer additional guidance for specific situations.

The city added that weather or safety concerns could reschedule the outage, and notice will be provided in advance if changes are necessary.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you