GEORGETOWN, Del.- Police say a woman used a flashlight taser to fend off an attacker late Wednesday night after spotting a suspicious car near her driveway on Sandhill Road.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. As the woman arrived home on the 18000 block, she noticed a car parked along the road and went to check if someone needed help. Investigators say an unidentified man then attacked her, but she defended herself, prompting the man to flee.
She was treated for minor injuries at Beebe Healthcare.
Delaware State Police are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Detective M. Skidmore at (302) 856-5850.