DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop shortly before midnight on June 9.
Deputies said the person who reported the encounter was stopped in Dorchester County by a tan Chevrolet Suburban displaying red and blue emergency lights. During the stop, the driver identified himself as a Cambridge police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
The person who reported the stop said the driver did not show a badge or official identification. When asked about his credentials, the man returned to the SUV and showed a law enforcement patch from another police department, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said that as the person began calling 911, the man told them to continue driving and left the area. Deputies described the driver as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a ball cap and a dark-colored shirt. Deputies later found and recovered the unoccupied SUV connected to the report.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who had a similar encounter, saw the SUV, recognizes the man described or has information that could help investigators to call 410-228-4141 as the investigation continues.