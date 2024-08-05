REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects involved in a robbery on the ocean block of Rehoboth Avenue.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 9:51 p.m., three young men entered a business and attempted to leave without paying for merchandise. When the suspects were confronted by the clerk, they assaulted the clerk before fleeing the store, said police.
Police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the suspects, to contact Detective Brian Reynolds at 302-227-2577 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. You may remain anonymous.