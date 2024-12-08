OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City's Police and Fire Departments conducted a thorough water search on Dec. 7 at Northside Park after personal belongings were reported floating in the lagoon.
Police say the search, which included advanced sonar technology and rescue divers, confirmed no one was in the water. Authorities say the Friday night search briefly closed a section of Winterfest of Lights during its final 30 minutes.
Ocean City Public Works retrieved the items from the lagoon, though it is unclear how long they had been there. A perimeter search was also conducted, and no missing person reports have been filed.
Authorities expressed gratitude for the community’s cooperation and emphasized their commitment to public safety.