LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel School District has confirmed that a former employee, 21-year-old Colin Larrimore, is facing "serious charges related to the possession of illegal digital materials." Further complicating this story, Colin Larrimore is the son of Laurel School District Superintendent, Dr. Shawn Larrimore.
According to a release from the district, law enforcement first contacted them on June 12 about a case involving the younger Larrimore. One day later, on June 13, Colin Larrimore resigned. The Department of Education has since been informed of the incident and ongoing case.
In their release, the district claims that "employment action was handled swiftly and without preferential treatment, despite his familial connection to the Superintendent."
For any parents of children in the Laurel School District the latest release addresses obvious concerns. Law enforcement officials have confirmed, with the district itself, the following:
- There are no allegations of any physical contact or digital contact with Laurel School District students
- No Laurel School District technology, networks, or devices were involved in the alleged activities
The school district says it is cooperating with law enforcement.