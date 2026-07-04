This article was updated with new information of restored power in Ocean View.
OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Power was restored Friday evening in Ocean View and the surrounding community after an outage affected about 3,100 Delaware Electric Cooperative members in southeastern Sussex County.
The Town of Ocean View said in an 8:08 p.m. update that the Ocean View Community Center cooling center had closed because power had largely been restored.
The cooling center opened at 6 p.m. at 32 West Ave. in John West Park as residents dealt with the outage during extreme heat. The Ocean View Police Department partnered with the American Red Cross to provide the temporary cooling location.
Delaware Electric Cooperative said earlier Friday that engineers and lineworkers were repairing an equipment problem at a substation serving the area. Crews began restoring power in phases after the cooperative’s 5:55 p.m. update.
Town officials thanked residents for their patience and cooperation, along with the American Red Cross and responding agencies for their assistance.