GEORGETOWN, Del. - Brandywine Valley SPCA says power has been restored to its Georgetown facilities after an extended outage, and both campuses are now open.
The nonprofit says the community quickly stepped up to foster 22 dogs from its Animal Rescue Center while the building was without electricity, however a handful of dogs still need foster homes.
BVSPCA says people can visit to adopt or foster from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Animal Rescue Center on Shingle Point Road and from noon to 7 p.m. at the Georgetown Campus on Dupont Boulevard.
In addition to foster support, the shelter is seeking donations of towels and blankets, which can be dropped off at any BVSPCA location.
Repair work is also underway after the storm caused trees to fall and damaged fencing and outdoor structures at both Georgetown sites. The nonprofit said the repairs are expected to be costly and that it is exploring installing generators to prepare for future storms.