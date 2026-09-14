This article is has been updated with the reason for a fire response at Fenwick Inn.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A power surge damaged electronic equipment and affected the elevator system at the Fenwick Inn on Monday morning, temporarily preventing people from getting out of an elevator.
Fire crews responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a report of an electrical problem and light smoke on multiple levels of the hotel. The Ocean City Fire Department said a power surge had damaged electronic equipment and affected the building's elevators.
OCFD commended the Fenwick Inn for having a working fire alarm system and employees who were prepared to respond.
"These systems, combined with trained and prepared employees, are essential to protecting occupants when an unexpected emergency occurs," said OCFD member Ryan Whittington.
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Roxana Fire Company assisted on the call.