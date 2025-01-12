SNOW HILL, Md. – Worcester County Public Schools has confirmed it was impacted by a cybersecurity breach at PowerSchool, the software company behind its Student Information System. According to a letter sent to families by WCPS Superintendent Louis H. Taylor, the breach involved unauthorized access to sensitive information, including personal data of students, parents, and staff.
The breach, reported by PowerSchool on Jan. 7, was part of a larger cyberattack on the company and affected multiple school districts globally. WCPS clarified that the breach was not the result of any local vulnerability, as confirmed by PowerSchool.
Data Compromised
PowerSchool disclosed that the accessed information includes contact details, Social Security numbers, and medical records. The company assured WCPS that the breach has been contained and there is no ongoing risk to student or staff data. Additionally, PowerSchool has informed the FBI and hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate and mitigate the incident.
Resources for Those Affected
To assist affected individuals, PowerSchool plans to offer credit monitoring and identity protection services. The company has committed to notifying all impacted individuals and fulfilling its legal obligations. Superintendent Taylor emphasized that WCPS intends to ensure PowerSchool delivers on these promises.
“We want to assure you that our WCPS team remains committed to diligently protecting our student and staff information,” Taylor wrote in the letter. “It is our intention to openly communicate with and support our students, staff, and their families to the best of our ability throughout this process.”