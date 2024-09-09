REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a vandalism incident on Sept. 3.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. that day, an unidentified man removed a pride flag from a storefront display on the boardwalk between Rehoboth Avenue and Delaware Avenue. The flag was damaged during its removal and thrown into the trash, but was later recovered by the business owner, said police.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Ptlm. Marie Fuller at 302-227-2577 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.