MILTON, Del. - The Friends of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge are inviting photographers of all ages to participate in the 22nd Annual Prime Hook Nature Photography Contest, beginning Friday, Aug. 15.
The Friends of Prime Hook say this annual contest is a celebration of Delaware’s coastal wildlife and natural beauty, offering local photographers the chance to compete for cash prizes and showcase their work in four categories: Beauty of Prime Hook, Landscape/Seascape, Native Birds, and Native Wildlife (non-birds). Special prizes will be awarded to children 12 and under, and to teenagers up to age 17.
Each year, the contest features a popular "People’s Choice Award," where visitors to the Refuge’s Visitor Contact Station vote for their favorite photo. All entries will be on public display starting Oct. 19 through Dec. 14, with free admission for all. The photo that receives the most votes will earn a special award.
All submissions must be either mailed or hand-delivered to the refuge office by Saturday, Oct. 11. The Visitor Contact Station is located at 12322 Turkle Pond Road, just off Route 16 in Milton. The group asks that hand deliveries are arranged in advance by calling 302-684-8419.
Entries must be matted in white (unframed), with a maximum size of 16 by 20 inches including the mat. Photographers must include their name, contact information, photograph title, location where it was taken, and contest category on the back of each mat. Entry fees are $5 per photograph or $40 for ten. Youth entries are free.
Professional photographers will judge the submissions during the week of Oct. 13. Contest winners will be announced at a public reception on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the refuge. The event offers attendees the chance to meet photographers, ask questions, and learn more about nature photography.
The group recommends that interested participants visit the website or stop by the refuge office for complete contest rules and guidelines.