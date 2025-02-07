MILLSBORO, Del. - A new housing development is looing to make its way to Millsboro, following Monday's Town Council Meeting.
A public hearing took place Monday evening to review a request for preliminary approval of a major subdivision called Towne Lakes. The proposed development would be located off of Handy Road.
The proposed development is slated to provide 450 dwelling units with 330 single family detached dwellings and 120 garden apartment units.
Locals in the area have shared concerns about increased traffic.
An empty field off Handy Road and across from the Peninsula Crossing Shopping Mall in Millsboro is where the proposed development would go.
Charles Guggenheimer has been in Millsboro since 2013 and says a new housing development wouldn't change the current traffic situation.
"I think the traffic's always been bad here since I came here. They're doing some thing to alleviate it. Where ever this development is, I'm sure it will be fine with the traffic. People can't make it any worse," said Guggenheimer.
Pat Porras says he understands increased traffic comes with a growing town.
"You can expect that because when we moved here, we knew that this place was going to grow and it's going to continue to grow. It's kind of expected," said Porras.
Planning documents show the development could include community amenities like a walking trail and a pool.