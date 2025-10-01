Hydrant Flushing

Water dispersed from flushing maintenance (Ocean City).

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works will begin its semi-annual flushing of waterlines in several Worcester County service areas between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on scheduled dates this fall.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

  • Oct. 13–24: Assateague Pointe, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Ocean Reef, Sea Oaks, and West Ocean City

  • Oct. 21: Newark

  • Oct. 23: Edgewater Acres and Nantucket Pointe

  • Nov. 3–7: Riddle Farm

Public Works noted that routine flushing helps reduce discolored water by clearing out iron deposits. While hydrants are flushed, people may notice cloudy or discolored water, which should settle after a few hours. Running the tap for several minutes is recommended if water appears cloudy.

Even on non-flushing days, nearby areas may still experience temporary water discoloration. For more information, people may call the Water and Wastewater Division at 410-641-5251.

