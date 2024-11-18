NASA

The Loblolly Pine sapling is part of NASA’s Moon Tree Program, a tribute to the seeds that traveled to the Moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971. (NASA)

SNOW HILL, Md. – Snow Hill Middle School has unveiled a historic Loblolly Pine sapling, one of NASA’s Artemis I Moon Trees, in a special ceremony involving the entire student body. The event celebrates the school’s selection as a recipient of the rare tree, which orbited the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft during NASA’s 2022 Artemis I mission.

The Loblolly Pine sapling is part of NASA’s Moon Tree Program, a tribute to the seeds that traveled to the Moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971. The Artemis I mission expanded this legacy by sending a diverse collection of seeds, including sycamore, sweetgum, Douglas fir and Loblolly Pine, on a journey 270,000 miles from Earth.

