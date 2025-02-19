MILTON, Del. - Short term rental regulations recommended by Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission could make its way to the Town Council in March.
There are a handful of short term rentals throughout historic Milton. Those rentals were up for discussions at Milton's Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Rental Owner, Alex Delmar, went to Tuesday's meeting and felt relieved by some of what she heard.
"I was hearing that they are trying to be very careful to consider all parties and all options," said Delmar.
Delmar took a look at the proposed revisions. She feels it could work out for everyone involved.
"I do think that the good neighbor document can only help," said Delmar.
"It will get landlords and their short term tenants on the same page and let people know what's expected of them in this area to be a good neighbor."
Part of being a good neighbor in historic Milton means being mindful of noise, something Delmar says hasn't been a problem at her rental. She shared this at Tuesday's meeting.
"I explained who's been coming into my short term rental, which is bird watchers and relatives of people who live in Milton and people who are going to the theatre, but mostly quiet, quiet people," Delmar shared.