REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - We are now on day 35 of drought conditions with no measurable rainfall. In response to the drought the city of Rehoboth Beach has called for locals to conserve water.
Henry Matlosz is the Director of Rehoboth Beach public works says water usage has been up. "Our water usage this year in October compared to last year was up significantly." Matlosz continued, "Also to just be wise about water usage."
In Milton local Gary Cooke has experienced trouble driving with a nearby construction site, Cooke says the dirt and dust blows across the road and in to his yard. "So every day they work and there's no rain to wash down the dust." Cooke continued, "Some mornings you can hardly see across the road."