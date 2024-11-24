OCEAN CITY, Md. — If you’re planning to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re far from alone. The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects record-breaking travel this holiday season, with nearly 80 million cars expected to hit the roads nationwide.
Joseph and Kimberly Kurtz, Ocean City residents, are among those joining the Thanksgiving travel rush. The couple plans to make a 120-mile trip to Philadelphia to visit family. "We felt it was kind of important to head home this year," Joseph said. "We haven't seen our family because conditions down here in Ocean City have been extremely busy."
AAA credits lower gas prices as a factor contributing to the surge in holiday travel.
For those staying local, options abound. Spain Wine Bar in Ocean City is hosting its second annual Thanksgiving Bottomless Brunch, offering classic turkey dishes alongside unique culinary options, all with scenic views of Ocean City.
Reservations for the popular event are filling quickly, according to manager Alex Rivkind, who attributed its success to the welcoming atmosphere. "We’ve definitely made some new family traditions," Rivkind said. "People are planning to come here every year because they love the way we do our dining service."
Whether you’re traveling or staying in the area, locals in Ocean City are wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday.
For those driving, AAA recommends hitting the road before 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday to avoid the worst of the Thanksgiving traffic.