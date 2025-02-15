REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Art League is offering a day trip to Washington, D.C., for an opportunity to explore the National Gallery of Art’s collection, exhibitions and sculpture garden on Tuesday, March 11.
The art league says tickets for the trip must be purchased in advance. Participants will travel via a Jor-Lin luxury coach bus, which will depart at 8 a.m. from the Rehoboth Beach Fresh Market parking lot. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. The return trip to Rehoboth will begin at 2:30 p.m., with an expected arrival time of 5:30 p.m.
The trip coincides with the opening of the special exhibition Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist, which highlights more than 150 works by Elizabeth Catlett. Organized by the Brooklyn Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago, the exhibition showcases Catlett’s impact as a defining artist of the 20th century.
In addition to this special exhibition, attendees can explore over 3,000 works from the National Gallery’s collection, as well as American Places: Featuring Selections from the Corcoran Collection. The West Wing of the gallery features works dating from the 1300s through the 1900s, while the East Wing focuses on modern and contemporary art. If enough participants are interested, a guided group tour can be arranged.
Guests will have approximately three hours to explore the museum and enjoy lunch on their own. Tickets for the trip can be purchased online at rehobothartleague.org or by calling 302-227-8408, extension 206.