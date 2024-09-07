REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Art League (RAL) is teaming up with youth-run film group, Film East, to host a movie screening to celebrate the art of activism.
On Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., RAL and Film East will be showing the documentary, "Is There Anybody Out There?", from BAFTA-nominated director, Ella Glendining at the Corkran Gallery. Following the screening, Film East’s Head Curator and RAL Marketing Assistant, Shelby Cooke, will talk with with Tina Sheing, a disability advocate and performance artist, to discuss how art and creativity can be used as a tool for social activism and awareness.
Tickets for the event are free, but reservations are required.
RAL describes the documentary as following Ella Glendining, who was born with a rare disability that has resulted in her having short legs and using a wheelchair. Having never encountered anyone else with this same disability, she took to the internet to ask, ‘Is there anybody out there like me?’. The character gives audiences a first-person perspective of being a disabled individual in an able-bodied world, taking us on this journey of self-love, acceptance and community, said RAL.
RAL is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and is a membership-based non-profit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region.