REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL. - Rehoboth Beach has installed new fixed live-feed video cameras at key locations, including intersections along Rehoboth Avenue and near the roundabout, as part of an effort to replace aging equipment and improve real-time situational awareness.
According to Brooke Thaler, communications manager for the City of Rehoboth Beach, the city now has a total of 12 cameras, including four license plate readers and eight live-feed cameras, all used strictly for public safety purposes.
Thaler emphasized that the system is not “always watching.” Footage is reviewed only after an incident occurs, and access to license plate reader data requires a formal request from Delaware State Police, with a specific reason provided.
Craig McQuate voiced support for the move. “I think they're great for public safety. The more they can put in, as long as you've got controls around it, and the way the images are controlled and deleted after a certain period of time. I don't have a problem with them,” he said.
The camera installations are part of a broader trend in coastal communities using surveillance technology to enhance safety, manage traffic, and support emergency response.