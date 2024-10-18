Storage basement

Basements used for storage and living space could have stricter regulations in Rehoboth Beach.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -City officials will continue their efforts in changing requirements for basements in homes that could be converted into illegal living spaces. Current zoning code has allowed basements that are not included in a house's floor area if the basement has a ceiling height of six feet six inches.

What is being considered is increasing that height for non-habitable to six feet eight inches. For basements under seven feet, flooring and finished walls will not be allowed.

On Friday, Mayor Stan Mills and the City Commissioners will consider putting these changes up for a public hearing.

In 2023, city officials expressed concerned that after final home inspections go through, people were converting the smaller areas into living spaces.

