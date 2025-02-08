LEWES, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Black American Film Festival is set to return for its fifth year, celebrating the contributions of Black artists in film. Hosted by the Rehoboth Beach Film Society in partnership with the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, the festival will take place from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes.
The festival lineup features award-winning films and documentaries that highlight the impact of African Americans on history and culture. Films include: Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round, Stamped from the Beginning, Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, The Six Triple Eight, We Strangers and Color Book. An Opening Reception will be held Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday reception at 6 p.m.
VIP Passes are available for $100 (general audience) and $90 (members), offering access to all festival films, priority seating, complimentary concessions and recognition at festival events. Individual tickets are priced at $9 for members, $11.50 for general audiences, and $5 for students, with student tickets available only at the box office. Advance tickets can be purchased at rehobothfilm.com or in person at the Cinema Art Theater box office, open Wednesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.