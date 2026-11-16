REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach hosted Small Business Administration leaders on a walking tour of downtown on Nov. 16.
Jim Spencer and Austen Colledge, the SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator and SBA Delaware District Director, joined city and community leaders on the walking tour. Leaders started at City Hall at 9:15 a.m. and the tour's last stop started at 4:15 p.m.
The city said the tour will highlight the importance of Small Business Saturday and the holiday season for these small businesses. The agenda showed stops at Sunny Bay Cafe, Sunshine & Saltwater, Bad Hair Day, Above the Dunes, Penny Lane Mall, The Green Truck, High Tide Fibers and The Wooden Indian.
"What we're trying to do is support local coffee shops, support local bakeries, support all small business," said Colledge. "That's the only way you're going to thrive. If the community comes together to support and buy their products."
The SBA said for many small businesses, the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas can account for almost 50 percent of annual sales. Small Business Saturday is recognized on Nov. 28.