REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has substantially completed a $2.7 million project to replace its aging wastewater pump station on State Road. Contractors Michael F. Ronca & Sons and BW Electric, along with their subcontractors. Construction began in spring 2023.
The city says the original pump station, believed to have been built in the 1930s and minimally upgraded in the 1980s, had become structurally unsound, prompting the city to invest in the replacement project. The newly completed facility features submersible pumps for improved access and safety, as well as a modern odor control system.
The State Road pump station plays a critical role in the city’s wastewater infrastructure, transporting an average of 500,000 gallons of wastewater daily during the off-season. During the busy summer months, the station handles over 1.5 million gallons of wastewater each day, according to the city.