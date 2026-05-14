REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach is continuing discussion about plans for a citywide bicycle network designed to improve safety and steer riders away from some of the area’s busiest roads.
The City Streets and Safety Advisory Committee discussed the project Thursday during a meeting at City Hall, where members reviewed next steps after the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners approved the committee’s bicycle safety recommendations.
The proposed network would rely on additional signs, designated bike routes and safer crossings instead of separated bike lanes. Leaders say the goal is to encourage bicyclists to use calmer streets while reducing conflicts with heavy summer traffic on roads like Rehoboth Avenue.
Committee members also discussed plans for additional signage along Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk, construction of several bicycle repair stations and a possible new crosswalk at Canal Street and Rehoboth Avenue being suggested by DelDOT.
Assistant City Manager Evan Miller said the city has already submitted an application through the Transportation Alternatives Program for the Charles Avenue project, a grant program that supports community projects focused on walking, biking and other nonmotorized transportation improvements.
The grant could help cover both design and construction costs for the King Charles Avenue project and other bicycle safety upgrades.
Miller said Rehoboth Beach has received Transportation Alternatives Program funding in the past, which could strengthen the city’s chances of receiving another award.
Committee members also discussed creating a motorized bicycle and scooter policy as electric bikes continue becoming more common around town.
“I think a lot of the current issues that we hear is: speed often with the electric motors and things like that. Speed and pedestrian safety is a big concern,” Miller said.
People who live near the proposed network say safer bicycle routes are needed.
“As you can see, we really don't have a path for bicycles. And when we are looking at to trying to bike up and down, we have that along with all the traffic that we're trying to maneuver around,” King Charles Avenue local Ronald Boulden said.
The committee said the next step will be determining how to implement the approved recommendations, including breaking projects into smaller working groups.