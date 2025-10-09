REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has announced new parking restrictions ahead of the 2025 Sea Witch Festival.
Parking will be prohibited along the entirety of Rehoboth Avenue from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24. The restriction is in place to prepare for the annual Sea Witch Festival, which runs Oct. 24–26.
Police said cars parked along Rehoboth Avenue during that time will be towed at the owner’s expense. Drivers are urged to follow all posted signs and plan accordingly.
For more details about the parking restriction or festival events, people can visit the Sea Witch website or call 302-227-2233.