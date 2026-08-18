REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market returned Tuesday at the city's Convention Center parking lot after the city closed Grove Park over concerns about hazardous trees.
The city says the market will be held at the Convention Center parking lot for the next three weeks while trees at Grove Park continue to be assessed.
Vendors said they were grateful the market was able to continue and that they noticed new customers at the temporary location.
"We’re very excited that we got to move here at least. I am seeing some new faces, which is always a good sign too," said Lenore Brady with Stag Run Farms. "After losing last week, this is very encouraging."
Pat Coluzzi, who started the farmers' market about 20 years ago, said the new location has also brought in more people.
"It’s brought in tourists that probably have never been to our market," Coluzzi said. "So that’s a big difference."
The temporary move follows a state urban forestry team’s assessment of Grove Park trees. The team identified five trees as hazardous and recommended their immediate removal.
The city is continuing to assess the trees and says they plans to develop a long-term plan for Grove Park that includes hazardous tree removal, maintenance of healthy trees and new plantings.
The city said parking fees on the north side of the Convention Center will be waived while the market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The waiver applies to permit parking on the street, meters remain active.
Those streets include Sussex Street, Kent Street, Cookman Street, Dover Street, Park Avenue, Oak Avenue, Columbia Avenue and Henlopen Avenue.