Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.