REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Crowds packed Rehoboth Beach over the Fourth of July weekend, filling the beach and boardwalk for a holiday many had been anticipating all summer.
Visitors spent the weekend soaking up the sun, enjoying boardwalk favorites like funnel cakes and ice cream, listening to live music, and gathering for the evening fireworks display.
"Hangout all day, and then thought we might just hang around for some fireworks. Got some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream?" beachgoer JJ Massey says.
Massey says spending the holiday at the beach was an easy decision.
"So, the beach is just the perfect place to come. Relax, walk around, enjoy each other's company, kind of zone out, get away from the hustle and bustle of life," Massey says.
As night fell, people lined the beach and the boardwalk to watch the fireworks show in Rehoboth Beach.
"We call them the rice crispies; they're the ones that are like golden and like sparkle," James Snyder tells CoastTV.
The fireworks show offered something for everyone, including the Snyder family, who say the area has become part of a long-standing family tradition.
The fireworks display ended with one final burst of light, capping off a weekend that brought people together to celebrate America's 250th birthday.