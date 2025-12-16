REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach has hired Julia Johnson as its new finance director, with Johnson starting in the role this week.
According to officials, Johnson takes over for Burt Dukes, who is retiring after serving as finance director since 2018. Dukes will work with Johnson for the next few weeks to oversee the transition and will officially retire Jan. 2, 2026.
Johnson is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Delaware and holds a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wilmington University. City leaders say she brings broad experience in accounting and financial management and is proficient in a wide range of accounting systems and software applications.
Most recently, Johnson served as controller for Kings Creek Country Club beginning in March 2024, where she directed financial operations for the club and maintained accounting records in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Before that role, Johnson worked as an accounting manager for Quarter MSO, LLC; as an accounting manager for Ocean Pines Association, Inc.; and as a financial analyst and senior accountant for Wicomico County, Maryland. Earlier in her career, she worked in public accounting.
Originally from Latvia, Johnson moved to Ocean City, Maryland, in 2000 and relocated to Delaware two years later, where she has lived since.
Johnson said her interest in the position stemmed from her appreciation for the city.
“I love it here. There’s always so much going on. It’s grown so much and I am excited to be a part of the bigger plan. My combination of government experience and the accounting side of the job made it an ideal fit,” Johnson said.
Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder praised both the outgoing and incoming finance directors.
“Burt Dukes leaves very big shoes to fill,” Tedder said. “He came on board in 2008 as a part-time employee, became Finance Director in 2018, and took the City’s Fund Balance from $1M to $30M in his time here. While we will miss him very much, we are excited to have Julia on board, and are very confident in her background, skill set, and love for the City of Rehoboth Beach. We are confident she and the staff here will continue to keep Rehoboth Beach fiscally successful.”