REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Patrol Station that is currently under construction is projected to be over budget and behind schedule.
After a Board of Commissioners meeting this morning, the project that was originally $550,000 over budget is now $590,555 over budget.
The building is going to be a headquarters for lifeguards, as well as a public restroom facility.
The project was also originally set to be complete in late February 2025, and that prediction is now late March 2025.
Some locals at the meeting were skeptical of the building being complete by next summer.
Kevin Gardenhour works in a hotel near the construction and watches the progress daily.
"It looks like they got a lot to do. A lot. So, I'm thinking way past their deadline. Everybody else in this hotel thinks the same thing," said Gardenhour.
Gardenhour says despite the cost and the delay, it will be worth it to have this new building right on the boardwalk.
According to the project manager, the concrete slab of the building is going to be laid next week.