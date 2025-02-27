REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. to consider a lot consolidation request for a proposed hotel at 1 Rehoboth Ave. The hearing will take place in the Commissioners Room on the second floor of City Hall, located at 229 Rehoboth Ave.
The application, filed under Lot Consolidation Application No. 1224-12, was submitted by attorney Vincent G. Robertson of the law firm Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze on behalf of property owner Jonathan Silver of Rehoboth Avenue LLC.
The request seeks to consolidate multiple parcels in the C-1 Central Commercial District, including portions of lots on Surf Avenue, Rehoboth Avenue and Baltimore Avenue.
The proposed hotel has drawn mixed reactions from the community, with concerns about its potential impact on the character of the city. Brad Dennehy, a frequent Rehoboth visitor, said the project will significantly alter the area.
"It's a big piece of property, right on the boardwalk. So I guess it's definitely going to change the fabric, beauty, and charm of Rehoboth," Dennehy said.
CoastTV heard from other beachgoers saying their looking forward to the future hotel and the first floor retail space it will provide.