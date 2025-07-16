REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of spray-painting graffiti on the ocean block of Delaware Avenue.
Investigators said the individuals pictured in surveillance images above are believed to be involved in numerous vandalism incidents in the area. Police did not specify what was painted.
Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or can help identify or locate the suspects is urged to contact Cpl. Joseph Mulhern at 302-227-2577. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online.
People can also send information by visiting the Rehoboth Beach Police Department website.