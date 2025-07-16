Graffiti Suspects

Investigators said the individuals pictured in surveillance images above are believed to be involved in numerous vandalism incidents in the area. (Rehoboth Beach Police Department)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of spray-painting graffiti on the ocean block of Delaware Avenue.

Investigators said the individuals pictured in surveillance images above are believed to be involved in numerous vandalism incidents in the area. Police did not specify what was painted.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or can help identify or locate the suspects is urged to contact Cpl. Joseph Mulhern at 302-227-2577. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online.

People can also send information by visiting the Rehoboth Beach Police Department website.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you